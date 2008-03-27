Multiply Your PC's Desktops with VirtuaWin

Windows only: Free virtual desktop manager VirtuaWin creates multiple workspaces on your PC without bogging down your system. Like other virtual desktop utilities for Windows we've covered (Virtual Dimension, Vista Virtual Desktops, Dexpot) VirtuaWin provides hotkeys for switching desktops, custom features per desktop, and a configurable number of desktops (up to 160 20). VirtuaWin is also open source and describes itself as small and fast "with no unnecessary features." If you want extra features, you can still have them by installing VirtuaWin Modules, which enhance the app much like Firefox extensions. (How we love pluggable open source software!) VirtuaWin is a free download for Windows only.