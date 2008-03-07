A tip for Sydney drivers - you can get a parking ticket even when you've moved your car!

Here's a tip to help you avoid a parking fine if you're a Sydney driver - moving your car just a few spots (or even around the corner) before the expiry of a timed parking restriction may not be enough to avoid getting a parking ticket.

The SMH reported yesterday that a woman lost her appeal against a $79 parking fine she was given even though she moved her car before the 2-hour parking limit expired, into a spot around the corner.

To avoid a parking fine, you need to leave the "parking sector" - and it looks like that's a bit of a grey area:

"A parking sector... is usually an area between two [sign-posted]one-directional arrows, unless indicated otherwise. Generally a zone would not extend beyond one street, but we'd have to check with [the]council if this is the case here."

The woman who was fined was parked in One Island Drive, Pyrmont. It sounds like enforcement is at the discretion of the council involved - so you may want to check with your local council about how they define "parking sectors" or play it safe and drive a decent distance away if you have to move your car.