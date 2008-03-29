More Than One Way to Take a Vacation

Some people just don't know how to take a vacation—but others sure do and do it with style. Entrepreneur Brad Feld falls into the latter category and describes his various flavors of vacation, from quarterly, disconnected "Spend Time Away" trips, to occasional unplugged "Go Dark" weekends, to "Downshift" time where he limits work to just a couple of hours a day. Not all of us have this kind of flexibility (and vacation time!) but Feld makes the great point: when you set the expectation of work to relaxation ratio before you vacation, it's a better time for everyone.