Mod a Document Holder into a $10 Laptop Stand

Purchasing a fancy laptop stand that elevates your notebook for easier typing and better airflow can be expensive, so DIYer Chris99 built one himself using a metallic document holder, some shelf liner, and a block of rubber. Using a hot glue gun and utility blade, he padded the metal surface and positioned the blocks to hold his MacBook in place. We've featured a whole lot of DIY laptop stands here over the years, but this looks like one of the better put together of the bunch.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink