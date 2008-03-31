Mix and Mash YouTube Videos with Omnisio

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Splice together YouTube clips without downloading a single one using Omnisio, a free video compilation website with all the standard share/embed/reply features of modern web apps. The editing interface is decidedly simple—move the sliders to the start and ending parts of the clip you want, then choose the next video and do the same. For presentations with online access and web projects, it's a pretty handy tool, but having the entirety of YouTube, Google Video and Blip.TV as your stock material might inspire more than a few would-be film splicers. Omnisio is free to use, and a sign-up lets you save and embed videos.

