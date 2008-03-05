Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Minimise the time you spend on meetings

Work meetings can easily descent into directionless, timewasting chaos - but you can minimise the time you spend on them by declining unnecessary invitations, keeping it to phone or email to save time on travel, and ensuring you have an agreed-up agenda to keep things on track.

The Lifehack.org blog offers several tips for minimising the time you spend on meetings - including this simple but all too often neglected rule - when you request a meeting, nominate 2 or 3 days/time that work for you. Since you've identified when you're available, the other party or parties can simply choose one, thus decreasing the wasted time and email of going back and forth to work out a suitable time.

Got any tips for how to  maximise the effectiveness of your meetings while keeping your time investment to a minimum? Please share in comments.

10 Tips for Improving Your Appointment Setting Skills [Lifehack.org]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles