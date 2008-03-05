Minimise the time you spend on meetings

Work meetings can easily descent into directionless, timewasting chaos - but you can minimise the time you spend on them by declining unnecessary invitations, keeping it to phone or email to save time on travel, and ensuring you have an agreed-up agenda to keep things on track.

The Lifehack.org blog offers several tips for minimising the time you spend on meetings - including this simple but all too often neglected rule - when you request a meeting, nominate 2 or 3 days/time that work for you. Since you've identified when you're available, the other party or parties can simply choose one, thus decreasing the wasted time and email of going back and forth to work out a suitable time.

Got any tips for how to maximise the effectiveness of your meetings while keeping your time investment to a minimum? Please share in comments.

