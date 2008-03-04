Memorise Long Numbers Using the 'Red Table'

Lifehacker reader Will writes in with a memorisation system he picked up while taking an art class that required him to remember long dates attached to paintings. Using a "Red Table" of mnemonic sound-to-numbers devices, he converts long numbers into words, which he can then re-convert by knowing which letter sounds correspond to certain numbers.

He's posted a multi-page beginner's guide to this system, which includes links to other guides and even a software tool to help with the conversion. For another angle on memorising numbers (or anything else), try the number/rhyme technique and the readers' suggestions that follow.

Improve Your Memory