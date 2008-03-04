Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Memorise Long Numbers Using the 'Red Table'

Lifehacker reader Will writes in with a memorisation system he picked up while taking an art class that required him to remember long dates attached to paintings. Using a "Red Table" of mnemonic sound-to-numbers devices, he converts long numbers into words, which he can then re-convert by knowing which letter sounds correspond to certain numbers.

He's posted a multi-page beginner's guide to this system, which includes links to other guides and even a software tool to help with the conversion. For another angle on memorising numbers (or anything else), try the number/rhyme technique and the readers' suggestions that follow.

Improve Your Memory

Comments

  • Suwandy Tjin Guest

    Thanks, but the link's broken?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles