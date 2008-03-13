Melbourne commuters can travel for free before 7am

The new Early Bird Metcard ticket will let Melbourne commuters travel free on Connex trains if they arrive before 7am. The new scheme starts on 31 March.

The ticket is valid for travel between any 2 stations, not just travel into the CBD, but doesn't cover your travel home in the afternoon.

Connex said commuters travelling in zones 1 and 2 could save up to $47.20 a fortnight if they use the new scheme.

For more info check out the Early Bird FAQ.

The scheme, designed to reduce peak hour congestion, is being looked at by the NSW government and may be implemented in Sydney too - let's hope sooner rather than later.

