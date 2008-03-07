Manage Your Collections with Libra

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware application Libra, like previously mentioned shareware Delicious Library, is a collection-management software designed to help you keep track of your DVDs, CDs, books, or video games. Just enter in or use your computer's webcam to scan the barcode of anything in your collection, and Libra automatically retrieves the information for that product, including a nice picture to display on your virtual shelf. You can use Libra to manage your collection, track items you've loaned out, or print catalogs of your stuff. Currently in beta (and possibly a touch unstable), Libra is a free download, Windows only.

  • Twmpyn Guest

    Does seem unstable in Vista- but a big consideration for OZ users is there is no connection to a Region 4 database, so barcodes are pretty useless

