Manage Your Collections with Libra



Windows only: Freeware application Libra, like previously mentioned shareware Delicious Library, is a collection-management software designed to help you keep track of your DVDs, CDs, books, or video games. Just enter in or use your computer's webcam to scan the barcode of anything in your collection, and Libra automatically retrieves the information for that product, including a nice picture to display on your virtual shelf. You can use Libra to manage your collection, track items you've loaned out, or print catalogs of your stuff. Currently in beta (and possibly a touch unstable), Libra is a free download, Windows only.