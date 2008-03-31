Make Your Own Waterproof Wallet

Sick of dealing with wallets that get a bit, well, funky when they're wet? Looking for something a bit sturdier but still stylish? Instructables has an easy-to-follow guide to turning a sturdy plastic shopping bag into a wallet, using only a few needles stitches and a piece of double-sided tape. For those who get nylon wallet envy but don't want to swing the cash for one, it's a pretty unique solution, and a guaranteed conversation-starter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink