Make Your Own Infused Vodka

Flavored vodkas have become a popular ingredient in mixed drinks, but most shelves have the same selection of citrus and other stock flavors. Shake things up and save some cash while you're at it by infusing your own vodka. A decent bottle of the unflavoured stuff, some chosen ingredients, and a strainer are all that's needed to give it a shot yourself. Hit the link for instructions and advice on making your own high-quality hooch. Photo by miss karen.