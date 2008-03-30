Make Your Own Infused Vodka

Flavored vodkas have become a popular ingredient in mixed drinks, but most shelves have the same selection of citrus and other stock flavors. Shake things up and save some cash while you're at it by infusing your own vodka. A decent bottle of the unflavoured stuff, some chosen ingredients, and a strainer are all that's needed to give it a shot yourself. Hit the link for instructions and advice on making your own high-quality hooch. Photo by miss karen.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink