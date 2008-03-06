Make your own Guitar Hero songs



Here's one for the Guitar Hero fans out there - there's a free editor available which you can use to create, edit and upload songs for Guitar Hero. Logan over at our gaming site Kotaku pointed this one out - and it turns out the two developers behind the Feedback Editor are both Aussies. Onya guys.

It's Windows only - 2000, XP or Vista, and requires DirectX 9 as well. GH nerds head over to Kotaku for the full story, or download the editor here.

