Here's one for the Guitar Hero fans out there -  there's a free editor available which you can use to create, edit and upload songs for Guitar Hero. Logan over at our gaming site Kotaku pointed this one out - and it turns out the two developers behind the Feedback Editor are both Aussies. Onya guys.
It's Windows only - 2000, XP or Vista, and requires DirectX 9 as well. GH nerds head over to Kotaku for the full story, or download the editor here.

Make your own Guitar Hero Songs with Aussie-made Editor [Kotaku]

