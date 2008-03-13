You may be wildly successful in your work life, but in the midst of that unbridled productivity, it's easy to push your personal goals to the back seat. To combat this common problem, weblog Zen Habits suggests several tips to make time for your personal goals. For example:

Make it your most important appointment. There are appointments we take seriously — a doctor's appointment, or an important meeting — and we will do everything we can to ensure that we make those appointments and are not late for them. But when it comes to our time for working on our personal goal, we will often push it back because of other pressing things. Don't let that happen.

If you're a master of getting things done in both your work and personal life, share your tricks in the comments.