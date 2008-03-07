Make Site-Specific Searches Within Google Search Results

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Most of our readers, savvy searchers that they are, likely know all about Google's "site:whatever.com" function, which lets you search for a term inside a specific web site. Now the search engine has made it possible to do this-site-only searches from a search box underneath certain top results (based on, the company says, "metrics that measure how useful the search box is to users"). It might be convenient if you stumble upon a site you didn't know about in your own searching, but it's also an easy way to help your less web-savvy Uncle Bif and Aunt Marge find what they're looking for, rather than explaining the semantics of search to them.

Search within a site: A tale of teleportation [via ArsGeek]

