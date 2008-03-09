Make Decisions with the Six Thinking Hats Technique

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Observe the decision-making process from different perspectives to understand the complexity of the decision and to examine the decision from the periphery and from angles that you'd otherwise be blind. The process, called "six thinking hats," allows you to put a different coloured hat on and observe the problem in different ways. For example, while wearing the white hat, you observe all data available and extrapolate from historical information. When you switch to your red hat, you look at the problem with emotion and attempt to understand people's reactions. A black hat wearer will look at all the bad parts of the decision and will try to understand what may cause the outcome not to work in your favour. When you wear your yellow hat, you're optimistic, and when you switch to your green hat, you're creative. Finally, the blue hat is the leader and person behind process control. By wearing each hat before making a difficult decision, you can determine whether you're really committed to the task—or if you're ready to change your mind.

