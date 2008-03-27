Make Checklists for Bank Switches with BankSwitcher

Fed up with your bank's hidden fees and customer service? Before you make the often time-consuming switch to another institution, consider checking out BankSwitcher. The web app (in beta, of course) asks you to grab the financial data from your old bank in the popular Quicken or Microsoft Money formats, then upload it to BankSwitcher. The site generates a list of everything you'd want to do to keep your same set-up—automatic payments, transfers, bill pays, and the like—at your new financial digs. The site repeatedly assures users that it keeps secure servers and doesn't commit unnecessary information like passwords or account numbers to the hard drive, erasing them from memory after the list is generated. If that's good enough for you, it could help you get up and running with a new bank and saving yourself money and headaches. Thanks, Keith!
