Make an Origami Paper Lamp

With heavyweight paper, tape, and fire retardant spray, children of all ages can make a nifty origami paper lantern. Crafts web site Yasutomo runs down how. The trick is in how you fold the paper, and accuracy is crucial. Be sure to find the right size paper—Yasutomo recommends 14"x22". The result is a super cool-looking lamp that could make a nice homemade gift, too.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink