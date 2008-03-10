Make a PDA Laptop using an old book

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

PDA_laptop.pngYou might not be able to tell from this photo, but this "laptop" is actually a PDA and foldable keyboard, stripped down and embedded in an old book. It was done by the team over at MAKE. They've got a video demonstration of how to do it (fittingly hosted by a guy in a "I void warranties" t-shirt) which is only four minutes long, so you might want to refer to the PDF for more detailed instructions. You know, I have an old Handspring lying around somewhere... :)

Weekend Project: Make a PDA Notebook [MAKE]

