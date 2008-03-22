Low-Cost Ways to Conserve Water at Home

Yahoo Green covers several low-cost methods of reducing your water use at home intended to save you money and save your planet. The quality of the tips vary, but the article includes a lot of tips that anyone can implement for free. For example, to minimise appliance water consumption, the article suggests:

Dishwashers and clothes washers should be operated when full for optimum water conservation. If you must wash partial loads, adjust the water levels as appropriate. Scrape, don't rinse: Pre-rinsing dishes before loading the dishwasher is unnecessary. Scrape off food and then trust that bad boy to do its job.

Your mileage may vary with some of the tips, but it's at least worth finding out, for example, if you can get away with scraping rather than rinsing. Thanks Ellen!