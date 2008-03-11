Lifehacker Snags Best Computer or Technology Weblog Award



Live from the 2008 Weblog Awards: I'm so very pleased to announce that Lifehacker was just awarded the title of Best Computer or Technology Weblog! Adam, Tamar, and Gina are here at the South by Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas, where some incredible web writers and designers were honored in over 30 categories in the Bloggies. Big congratulations to our sister site Jezebel for taking home two Bloggies. As for us, we're grinning with pride to even get nominated next to such big names like Wired, Gizmodo, Engadget, and Geekologie. Thanks again for all your votes, comments, time, and support this year. Rock!