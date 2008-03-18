Lifehacker Interview at SXSW

The Austin American-Statesman interviews Gina about how Lifehacker was born, being nice on the internet, and fear and worship of tech. (Thanks for making us look so good, Sarah!)
The Austin American-Statesman interviews Gina about how Lifehacker was born, being nice on the internet, and fear and worship of tech. (Thanks for making us look so good, Sarah!)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink