Lifehacker at SXSW

Adam, Gina, and Tamar are headed down to Austin, Texas, for the much-anticipated South by Southwest Interactive festival this weekend. If you'll be there, come find us—here's a calendar of events at least one of us will be attending using the excellent Sched.org. (We'll update that as we go.) Hope to see you there!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink