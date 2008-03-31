Learn to Shave with a Straight Razor

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

DIY web site Instructables goes step-by-step on how to shave with old-timey style using a straight razor—you know, like Sweeney Todd but without the blood. The tutorial includes lots of photos and several videos (including the one above) demonstrating the straight razor methods. The video makes it seem daunting and a bit expensive, but you may be saving money in the long-run on disposable razors. Then again, my disposable razor turnover has slowed significantly ever since we highlighted how to extend the live of your razor blades. That said, if you've ever wanted to learn the art of straight razor shaving, this tutorial should have everything you need.

Learn How To Shave With A Straight Razor [Instructables]

  • kalem Guest

    The link has been taken down by the author.

