Learn the First Steps to Becoming an "Unclutterer"

Erin Doland, editor of the seriously-organised blog Unclutterer, guest-blogs at the Zen Habits site with a kind of beginner's guide to making the first steps toward becoming an "unclutterer" versus just "clean." The difference? An unclutterer "has systems in place to handle the things he or she owns," meaning everything that comes into your abode. As one example, Doland recommends having all your paper-placing items at arm's length:

What process is in place for papers that come into your home or office? If you don't have a process already, take a few minutes and set one up in the location where those papers arrive. If you open mail at your office desk, make sure you have a trash can/recycling bin, filing cabinet, shredder, tickler file, sticky notes, pens/pencils, and paper clips within arms reach. If your filing cabinet is hidden in a closet, will you really take the effort to stand up and walk over to it? Really?

Hit the link for more primers on meal planning, laundry and cord hiding, and check out our previous Unclutterer-powered posts on what to shred and what to toss and planning your week's meals. Photo by hassan abdel-rahman.

Are you an unclutterer or a cleaner? [Zen Habits]

