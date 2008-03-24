Learn Programming Basics at Google Code University

Need to pick up a little AJAX knowledge to give your website a bit of polish? Have less than a robust knowledge of how databases work? Google Code University offers a heaping helping of computer science knowledge for free. Even better, the site includes a CS Curriculum Search, which can find programming topics within materials published by the world's computer science schools. So if you only need a specific bit of PHP knowledge to move a project along, you might find just what you're looking for without having to plunk down cash for a thick manual. Would-be hackers looking into Firefox extensions and basic JavaScript, this is a great place to start.