My book publisher tells me that the second edition of the Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life, is hot off the press, and several copies are boxed and loaded onto trucks headed towards Amazon's warehouses as I type. If you're planning on buying the book, pre-order from Amazon now before it starts shipping to take advantage of Amazon's 5% discount on all book pre-orders (which puts the price well below 20 bucks.) Upgrade Your Life is meatier, better-looking, and more up-to-date than the first edition, and good karma will come to anyone who gives it a read. I promise.