Keep Yourself Warm When Running or Biking

Stay warm when you're biking (or for any other outdoor sport) by choosing the right clothes. The Whole Lotta Nothing weblog targets this article (and some of the clothing suggestions) to bikers, but it really can be extended to anyone who is outdoors for prolonged periods in the coldest winter days. Wear a skullcap to keep your ears warm. A waterproof one will make rainy days more bearable. Don't forget gloves and wear those most suitable for the temperatures outside. You might prefer a lightweight glove for warmer days but a heavier one when it gets a lot colder outside. If you're an avid athlete, the expenses for such clothing recommendations might be high, but in the end they're worthwhile if they keep you warm and fitter in the coldest weather.