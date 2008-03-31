Jott Your Way To EverNote Bliss

US-centric: Editor: When you're out and about and think of something you want to remember, you can leave yourself a voicemail you have to transcribe later, or you can use the excellent voice transcription service Jott. We've covered many ways you get can get things done over the phone with Jott, but today guest writer Brad Isaac has a new one: how to add to note-taking application EverNote with Jott.

Lifehacker readers already know about EverNote, great note-taking software that now offers a beta that includes a web-based side, too. Today I've got a cool hack that you can use to get your ideas into EverNote using the Jott service on your cell phone. What this means is that you can speak into your cell phone while driving in the car and record your notes automatically into EverNote. Here is how it is done.

To set it up you will need an EverNote Beta account and a Jott account. Both are free. If you missed the recent EverNote beta invite giveaway, I have a few invites, so I can give them out to the first few people who post in the comments. Be sure to leave an accurate email address in your comment so I can get it to you.

The next thing to do is to check your EverNote account for an email address that allows you to send an a message directly to your EverNote database. That will be the entry point for Jott. In essence, you'll send your Jotts to EverNote by putting that email address in your Jott.

What's the quality like?

Some of you or most of you are probably concerned with quality. I will tell you this. This current paragraph that I am writing right now has been translated unedited from Jott. How does it look? You be the judge...I find it to be pretty darn accurate, as far as how well it translates or transcribes what I am saying.

You can see Jott got every word right—The only mistakes were human error. I wanted to say "Most of you" instead of "Some of you" and "transcribed" instead of "translates", so it is an awkward sentence. But that's not Jott's fault, it's mine.

In fact, I wrote most of this blog post using a few phone calls to Jott. I did some editing (with the exception of the call above) for clarity, however it seemed to recognise almost all of my words.

Here are a few tips to improve recognition from Jott:

Make sure you are speaking very clearly. Slow down a little bit. Make sure you are in a semi-quiet room or car—turn off the radio. Beginners may see improvements if they start by taking hand written notes and reading them carefully to Jott. Once they get the hang of it, you can ditch the notes and just talk away.

One important feature of the new EverNote to Jott users is that you can combine notes. Since Jott only allows for 30 second recordings, to write longer notes, you will have more than one note in EverNote. Here's how I set things up.

Step 1: Go to Your Evernote Setting Screen



On the EverNote beta page, go to your settings screen and copy your EverNote email address (not mine!) to your Jott account.





Step 2: Set up Jott with Your EverNote Email

Go to your Jott page and click My Email.







Step 3: Add Jott's email address to EverNote.

Click "Add a new email address" and enter your EverNote address. Be sure to put a checkmark in the Confirmation emails box. Now call Jott and send EverNote a message!



Step 4. Merge your Jotts.

When you get back to your EverNote database, you may want to merge several short Jotts into a longer note. Here's how. First, create a saved search in your EverNote database. To do so, in EverNote, right-click on the Saved Searches function on the left and choose New Saved Search. Enter the word "Jott" as the name and Query.

Second, click your new Jott Saved Search and Ctrl-Click (Windows) to select multiple notes and click the Merge button. This will create a single note out of multiple Jotts.





There you have it—a great way to take notes on the road and have them transposed, indexed and searchable automatically by the time you reach your destination. Let me know what you think in the comments, and how you use Jott.

Brad Isaac writes about goal-setting at his blog, Achieve-IT!