Jott Beta for Blackberry Lets You Reply to Email by Voice

Blackberry users ony: Mobile speech-to-text service Jott has released a beta plug-in for Blackberry phones (series 8800, 8300 Curve, and 8100 Pearl only) that lets you respond to those ever-present emails with a "Reply with Jott" feature. The main advantage is that if you notice a message while driving, you can speak your reply and have it sent as an email, rather than drastically increased your chance at an accident. The program should work with most Bluetooth headsets as well, but users have noted that the program defaults to speakerphone mode upon hitting reply, although I don't have a model myself to see if that's configurable. Jott for Beta is a free download (while it's in beta, at least), and be downloaded by pointing your Blackberry to jott.com/bb. For ideas on getting more out of Jott, see how to get things done over the phone with Jott. Thanks Joshua!