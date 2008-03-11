The second edition of the Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life, is now shipping from Amazon! For those of you who have already checked out the first edition, Upgrade Your Life's got 50 new and revised hacks for your computing pleasure: over 30 brand new hacks, and over 20 updated hacks, as well as a whole new chapter. Upgrade Your Life will set you back just under 20 bucks on Amazon, and while an electronic version isn't yet available, my publisher tells me the book will be available for Kindle users in a few weeks. Yeehaw!