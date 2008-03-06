Here's an update on the story I posted yesterday "Does this mean Telstra got the iPhone?" Yesterday I speculated about whether a job ad placed by Sensis looking for a business analyst to help them develop an iPhone search app meant that Telstra had landed the iPhone contract for Australia, or if Sensis was just planning a search tool for use across carriers. They emailed back this morning confirming the latter is the case. I've updated the story accordingly. Hopefully when we get the iPhone it will be available through a choice of carriers, rather than locked to one. Are you listening Apple? :)