Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Internet Explorer 8 Beta 1 Available for Download


Windows only: Microsoft has released the first public beta of Internet Explorer 8 for download by willing testers, which debuted this week at the Mix conference in Las Vegas. Intended for developers and designers only, IE8's most intriguing new feature so far is "Web Slices," which lets you monitor a single section of a web page, like an eBay auction (similar to Leopard's Web Clips.) Web developers will be excited about better standards compliance. I'm just downloading and installing IE8 myself, so no word yet on anything else exciting (perhaps better tab support, MS? Pretty please?) Check out some setup screens, including a Firefox settings import wizard that detects your 'fox extensions, after the jump.

The IE8 Beta 1 installation requires an entire system restart, which is a big pain in the buttocks. Once that's done, a setup wizard launches with some interesting settings:

ie80.png

ie81.png

ie83.png

ie84.png

ie85.png

Smart of the setup wizard to detect Firefox and its settings. I don't have Opera or Safari installed on this PC; I wonder if it goes as far as to detect those.

ie8firefoximport.png

The mention of Firefox extensions is exciting! Wouldn't it be nice if Firefox extensions worked in IE8? (Yes, I like to dream.)

ie8firefoximport2.png

Interestingly, that "Go online to view similar IE add-ons" button only found one match for my ten extensions—a version of Greasemonkey for IE. I'm still in the midst of exploring IE8, and deciding whether Activities is a worthwhile, uh, activity. You try it? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

The IE8 Beta 1 is a free download, but only go there if you're willing to deal with wonkiness—it is only the first beta. Also, the installation requires a system restart—ugh! Update: here's another good rundown of Web Slices and another new feature called "Activities".

Internet Explorer 8 Beta [Microsoft via CNET]

Comments

  • Tariq Guest

    sweet...but sorry...moved away from IE a while ago, and it will take a lot to pull me back to IE from Firefox (or even Safari). Lets hope microsoft does a better job this time around.

    0
  • skwith Guest

    Is this just another hack of ie6 / ie7? Lets face it, there ain't much creativity at MS these days.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles