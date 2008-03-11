Install Plug-ins for Gnome-Do

Linux/Gnome application launcher Gnome-Do is turning into one mighty powerful app/data organiser, due in no small part to the wealth of plug-ins cobbled together by an eager fan base. To extend Gnome-Do's powers to music management, Gmail, system functions, and other tasks, Ubuntu Tutorials has put together a simple guide to installing plug-ins for the launcher, a trick that's not readily apparent for first-time users. There's also links to some of the neater plug-ins available, such as those found at the Ubuntu wiki. Found yourself using and digging Gnome-Do's functions? Have your own must-use plug-in? Share the alt-space wisdom in the comments.