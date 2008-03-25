Install iPhone/iPod Touch Apps Without Wi-Fi with iGopher

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

So you're staring at a newly jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch, and you're ready to install some of the best applications out there ... but you lack a strong Wi-Fi connection. iGopher, a free application for Windows, lets you download and compile all the third-party apps you want on a connected computer and then transfer and install them to your freed iPhone/iPod touch through your regular USB connection. The program is in the alpha stage at the moment, and our tipster had a small problem getting iGopher to find the right programs on his ZiPhone-modified iPod touch, but he found a solution: add http://i.unlock.no to your Installer.app sources list (using Wi-Fi, unfortunately), and then install the "ZiPhone iBrickr Fix" app. Thanks, da5id_nz!

