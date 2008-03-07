Install gOS in Ubuntu

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Ubuntu Geek blog gives us the skinny on how to install the web-app-focused gOS operating system, star of Wal-Mart's $200 PC, on an Ubuntu system (or most any distro ending in -buntu, for that matter). While gOS is still available as a free download/live CD, placing it on your actual hard drive gives you a chance to see if it runs a little faster and smoother than your current *buntu system, and might make a convert out of you. To see what's worth checking out, head over to Adam's guide to turning an old PC into a webapp monster.

Howto Install gOS on Ubuntu/Kubuntu/Xubuntu [Ubuntu Geek via The Linux Journal]

