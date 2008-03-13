Increase Your Net Worth $300k in Five Years

Finance blogger FrugalTrader started strategically saving money back in 2003, and went from being $40,000 in debt to being $285,000 in the black. There's no get-rich-quick scheme here; he just used age-old saving strategies, like aggressively paying down debt and automatically transferring cash to savings, living well below his means, and renting out part of his property to pay the mortgage. Pretty amazing results in such a short time.