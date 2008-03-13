Increase Your Net Worth $300k in Five Years

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Finance blogger FrugalTrader started strategically saving money back in 2003, and went from being $40,000 in debt to being $285,000 in the black. There's no get-rich-quick scheme here; he just used age-old saving strategies, like aggressively paying down debt and automatically transferring cash to savings, living well below his means, and renting out part of his property to pay the mortgage. Pretty amazing results in such a short time.

How My Net Worth Went from $-40,000 to $285,000 in Five Years [Get Rich Slowly]

  • Andy Guest

    Great effort. However with a young family I do not think this would be possible for me or let alone anyone with kids.

  • Johnny Pelaco Guest

    I think the comment "living well below his means" is the most important thing here but its hard to do.

    Cheap meals, no internet/pay tv, no new car, no fancy clothes these are the things that people struggle to let go of.

