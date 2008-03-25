Include Images in Craigslist Search Results



Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Craigslist Image Preview adds a thumbnail of the image(s) within a listing on Craigslist without requiring you to click through to the actual page. Since most Craigslist ads live or die by the included image of what's actually being sold, this extension saves a ton of time and is a must-have for any Craigslist shopper. Craigslist Image Preview is free, fast, and works wherever Firefox does.

AU - yes, there is a Craigslist for Australia, well Sydney at least: