Improve Concentration with Mind Exercises

With the right type of thinking, you can vastly improve your concentration skills. Exercising your mind takes time and commitment but will ultimately translate to a sharper focus. To align your mind with your body and bring a heightened awareness for a much deeper concentration, go to a completely isolated room. Sit on a chair or on the floor with your spine erect. Breathe deeply and relax your body. There are many exercises you can attempt to improve your concentration, and the Ego Development blog suggests several. One such exercise requires full body awareness.

Concentrate on the Within. Lie down and thoroughly relax your muscles. Concentrate on the beating of your heart. Do not pay any attention to anything else. Think how this great organ is pumping the blood to every part of the body; try to actually picture the blood leaving the great reservoir and going in one stream right down to the toes. Picture another going down the arms to the tips of the fingers. After a little practice you can actually feel the blood passing through your system.

Once you achieve this level of concentration, you'll have greater control of your thoughts and willpower and a true peace of mind.

Exercises for Better Focus and Concentration [Ego Development]

