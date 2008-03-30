Impress Acquaintances, Get Free Drinks with These Bar Tricks

The Wired How-To Wiki takes on the age-old art of bar tricks, detailing several impressive and death-defying techniques for impressing and making good when you're out on the town this weekend. Some tricks are more jaw-dropping than others, but the obvious standout is the "Beer Money" trick, which details how to open a bottle of beer with nothing but a one-dollar bill—handy for those times you find yourself without a bottle opener. Of course if you're short on cash, you can do the same thing with a piece of paper. Got a similar bar hack of your own? Let's hear about it in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink