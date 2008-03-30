Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Impress Acquaintances, Get Free Drinks with These Bar Tricks


The Wired How-To Wiki takes on the age-old art of bar tricks, detailing several impressive and death-defying techniques for impressing and making good when you're out on the town this weekend. Some tricks are more jaw-dropping than others, but the obvious standout is the "Beer Money" trick, which details how to open a bottle of beer with nothing but a one-dollar bill—handy for those times you find yourself without a bottle opener. Of course if you're short on cash, you can do the same thing with a piece of paper. Got a similar bar hack of your own? Let's hear about it in the comments.

Do Bar Tricks [Wired]

