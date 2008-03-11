If It Doesn't Rot, Don't Eat It

Web site AlterNet interviews health author Michael Pollon to discuss the state of the food industry and its relation to our health. The interview offers several interesting health tips, but if you're looking for quick and simple rules of thumb to add to your health regimen, Pollon suggests one tip that's sure to help: "don't eat any food that's incapable of rotting." This idea subscribes to the common wisdom that the more processed a food is (and therefore, less susceptible to rot), the less healthy it is. Granted, this isn't an altogether new idea (nor is it without exceptions), but it is a good rule of thumb to keep in mind next time you're reaching into your snack pantry. Check out the article for more useful, common sense tips for staying healthy with your food choices, and share your best healthy-eating rules of thumb in the comments.