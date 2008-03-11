HTML Trick to Add Page Numbers to Google Docs

The Google Operating System blog provides a few blocks of code that anyone can insert into their Google Docs word processing files to add dynamic page numbers to page headers and footers, but which show up only in the online office suite's PDF-powered printing mode. The trick involves added a chunk of code to the top or bottom of a document using the "Edit HTML" toggle at the top of the editing page. Head to GOS for the code, as well as links to ways you can further customise both code blocks.