How Would You Pack a Vacation into Just One Backpack?

The Zen Habits blog pulls together suggestions from its readers on how to travel very, very light to make vacations less stressful and more adventurous. The compiled backpack list includes travel documents, deodorant, two each of shorts, T-shirts and underwear, and only a camera to tinker with, amongst other warm-weather necessities. But we turn now to you, dear reader, to ask: What bare necessities would you pack if you had to shove an entire vacation into a backpack? What gadgets and tools can you not stand to live without, and what items have you found unnecessary? Offer up some minimalist wisdom in the comments, and get inspired by your fellow readers if you're making a trip this weekend. Photo by ToastyKen.