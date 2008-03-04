How to stop programs adding start up entries?

I just had a question emailed in by Edward, who asks:
"I'm looking for an application that runs on startup, detects any applications that have been added to the startup menu, then shuts itself down (to preserve memory). Is such an app possible?Or, is there a way to run such a startup restorer just before shutting down to achieve the same results?I know there are programs that stay resident and monitor changes, but this takes up memory and processor time."
This is not exactly what you were looking for, but it goes a long way. Startup Delayer from r2.com.au will certainly give you a very good heads up on what is starting in the background.