How to Remove Gum from Clothes

Even if you sat on a big, juicy, freshly-chewed glob of bubblegum in them, that pair of pants isn't necessarily a goner. Instructional site wikiHow covers several methods for getting dried-on gum off clothes, from using gasoline, peanut butter, lighter fluid, or vinegar, to freezing it or ironing it off. Good to know.
