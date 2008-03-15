How to Install a Phone Jack

AU UPDATE: Undertaking any cabling work in Australia requires a cabling qualification - so please don't try this at home. See this updated post for further information. When you want to run your landline to the guest room, you don't have to call the phone company. Installing your own phone jack is a surprisingly simple operation, and home improvement guy Danny Lipford runs down how to go about it, with step-by-step photos. I'm not much of a Bob Vila myself, but I have actually done this, so I can attest that it only involves a bit of super-simple wiring that can save you cash and a lost morning waiting for the phone company technician to show up.