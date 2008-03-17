Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How to Do What You Love on the Job

Do you head off to the office in the morning full of anticipation or dread? The Dumb Little Man weblog tackles the sticky matter of how to do what you love at work. If your overall feeling at the office is icky instead of happy, it may be time to examine your career choices.

Take time to reflect on your wants, your desires, your talents, and your unique abilities. Think about the types of jobs that would make you feel fulfilled and satisfied. Once you have determined what you would like to be doing, visualize it. Become whatever it is you wish to be. For example, you may be an office administrator, but long to become an interior designer. Do not say to yourself, "I want to be." Rather, tell yourself, "I am."

Have you ever gotten yourself out of a crappy job and into one you love? How did you do it? Tell us your story in the comments.

Dealing with a Career You Simply Hate [Dumb Little Man]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles