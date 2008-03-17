How to Do What You Love on the Job

Do you head off to the office in the morning full of anticipation or dread? The Dumb Little Man weblog tackles the sticky matter of how to do what you love at work. If your overall feeling at the office is icky instead of happy, it may be time to examine your career choices.

Take time to reflect on your wants, your desires, your talents, and your unique abilities. Think about the types of jobs that would make you feel fulfilled and satisfied. Once you have determined what you would like to be doing, visualize it. Become whatever it is you wish to be. For example, you may be an office administrator, but long to become an interior designer. Do not say to yourself, "I want to be." Rather, tell yourself, "I am."

Have you ever gotten yourself out of a crappy job and into one you love? How did you do it? Tell us your story in the comments.