How to Cram for Exams

If you've been hard at work in school and haven't had the time to study for an exam, then perhaps you should set aside time the night before to cram for the exam. Depending on what type of learner you are, you may feel comfortable cramming by rereading your course notes, reviewing summaries in college textbooks, recording critical information into a tape recorder (or computer), or applying memorization techniques. Quiz yourself to review the information you've retained. Sure, it might be better to space out your studying over a few days, but if that option fails, cramming might be your only option—and these suggestions should get you on your way. What are your best cramming techniques? Let's hear them in the comments.