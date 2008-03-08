How to Copy a DVD

Wired magazine's How-To Wiki covers the step-by-step for duplicating a video DVD using free and pay-for software. They recommend using Mac The Ripper to rip the DVD (sans copy protection) to your hard drive. (We also like Drive-in.) From there, you've got to purchase something like Roxio Popcorn or Toast to burn a DVD player-friendly copy; alternately, make it iPod/media center-playable using the free, open source LH favorite, Handbrake. How do you back up and copy your DVDs? Let us know in the comments.
