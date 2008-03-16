How to Be a Great Tipper

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Just a Guy Thing weblog shares insights into the selfless act of tipping your waiter, your cab driver, the dealer at the casino, or your stylist. A rule of thumb:

Hand over the tip with your palm facing down and shake hands with the person you are tipping, simultaneously placing the money in their hand. What you want to avoid doing is waving the money around and making a big deal of it.

While there's no hard and fast rule for how much to tip in every scenario, at restaurants, shoot for between 10% and 22%, depending on the service, meal, and the reputation of the eatery. How do you decide how much to tip? Let us know in the comments.

How to Tip Like a Gentleman [Just a Guy Thing]

Comments

  • LGT Guest

    This an American thing. I will not tip everyone, everywhere. I only tip for GOOD service. Nothing else.

  • url404 Guest

    Do Americans tip 10% even when the service is bad?

