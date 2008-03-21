How to Add Quick Searches to Internet Explorer

Firefox and Opera both offer keyword bookmark searches by default, and Internet Explorer users can have them too—with a little tweaking. The Productivity Portfolio weblog runs down how to set up custom keyword searches in IE using the previously mentioned TweakUI utility for Windows XP. Here are our favourite 15 keyword bookmark searches.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink